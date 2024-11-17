Man arrested in Baker County after high-speed chase

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Tony Coleman Jr. was arrested on Tuesday morning after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Sanderson, according to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, a deputy tried to pull Coleman over for driving 102 miles per hour on I-10 near Glen St. Mary.

The suspect fled and drove in “an even more erratic and reckless manner” before leaving Sanderson.

Authorities chased Coleman down several county roads before a deputy deployed stop sticks. This flattened the suspect’s tires and caused him to crash.

According to BCSO, Coleman refused to follow deputies’ commands, so a K-9 engaged Coleman, who then started to comply.

Coleman is charged with Fleeing & Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer, Reckless Driving, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, and Driving while License Suspended

