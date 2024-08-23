Man arrested for DUI manslaughter in connection with deadly January crash, St. Johns deputies say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man is under arrest, accused of driving while intoxicated and killing someone, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Phillip Barry, 49, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 2, SJSO said in a post on its social media accounts.

DUI ARREST: The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested 49-year-old Phillip Barry in connection to a fatal... Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 23, 2024

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

SJSO shared a photo of what the truck involved looked like after hitting a Tesla.

The crash happened at the intersection of St. Johns Parkway and Silverlake Drive.

Barry tested positive for multiple substances and faces charges of DUI, DUI manslaughter, DUI property damage, vehicular homicide, and reckless driving.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.