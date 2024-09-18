Man arrested in murder of man found shot in car near I-295/I-10 interchange, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has made an arrest for murder after a man was found shot in the driver’s seat of a car and later died in May.

Police responded to the Interstate 295 and I-10 interchange on Saturday, May 18 around 8:10 p.m. after getting reports about a car in the tree line.

They found a man, later identified as Derrick Byron Nicholls, 22, in the driver’s seat who had been shot.

Nicholls was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, JSO said.

Investigators identified 24-year-old Santos Saleem Herring as a suspect after analyzing the evidence.

JSO’s online Inmate Information Search shows that Herring was arrested early Tuesday morning for trafficking in cannabis and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Tuesday afternoon, a charge of second-degree murder was added to the charges Santos was facing, the online records show.

JSO said this is still an ongoing investigation, and detectives are still attempting to identity outstanding suspects. Anyone with any information related to this investigation to contact the JSO at 904-630-0500.

