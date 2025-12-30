Man arrested in Putnam County after video shows sexual abuse of dog

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 24-year-old Interlachen man is facing charges after deputies say he was caught on video sexually abusing a dog.

Detectives arrested Brendan Hanes on Monday after an investigation that began earlier this month.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Authorities say an online acquaintance reported the crime after receiving a disturbing video from Hanes through a mutual friend.

Deputies found a dog at Hanes’s home that matched the one seen in the video. The background in the footage also matched the residence, according to investigators.

Hanes is being held at the Putnam County Jail.

Two dogs were removed from the home and are now in the care of county animal services, who say the animals will receive full medical exams and any treatment they need.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.