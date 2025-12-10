Man dies after crashing into back of dump truck in Jacksonville’s Englewood neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after crashing the SUV he was driving into the back of a dump truck Wednesday morning in Jacksonville’s Englewood area. The wreck happened at about 6:54 a.m. in the 3600 block of Spring Park Road.

Police said the dump truck was traveling north on Spring Park Road when the SUV, driven by a man in his 80’s, slammed into the back of it. Police said the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

Spring Park Road remained closed in both directions at 9 a.m. as police continued investigating.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.