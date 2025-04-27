Man dies in Fernandina Beach drowning

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead after drowning at Main Beach on Friday, according to the Fernandina Beach Police Department. Police only identified the victim as a male in his 40s from Massachusetts.

