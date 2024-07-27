Man found guilty for 2020 Riverside murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A jury has found Rodney Braziel guilty of murdering Blake Hendrix in February 2020.

23-year-old Hendrix was shot and killed behind a business in Riverside. Witnesses said a fight broke out at a bar, and Hendrix was shot when he tried to stop it.

Hendrix is charged with second-degree murder.

According to documents, the jury was in at 2:08 p.m. and out at 2:23 p.m. on Thursday during his trial.

Sentencing is set for Monday at 9 a.m.

