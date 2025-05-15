Man in his 30s shot, later dies, on the Westside, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found shot on Thursday morning on the Westside, and he later died, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO said that at around 4:05 a.m., patrol officers had responded to the 7000 block of Wheat Road, south of Interstate 295 and 103rd Street.

The officers found a man in his 30s who lived in the area had been shot multiple times. JSO said bullet shell casings were left behind.

He was taken to a local hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Police do not have any suspect information, but they are talking to witnesses.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.