Man injured in shooting after two argue over woman in Jacksonville’s Hogan’s Creek neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound to the arm early Wednesday after an argument over a woman, Jacksonville police said. Officers were called to the 700 block of Venus Mars Court at about 2 a.m. in reference to a person shot.

Investigators learned that two men were arguing over a woman when one of the men left and said he’d be back. The man returned to the residence and the victim answered the door stepping outside while the woman was inside the home with her children.

The victim was shot in the arm and the shooter ran away from the scene. No arrests were made.

