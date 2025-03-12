Fatal shooting at local daycare leaves one woman dead in Northwest Jacksonville, per JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One woman is dead after a shooting at a local daycare over in Northwest Jacksonville.

According to the, officers responded to the 3400 block of Winton Drive at 12:30 p.m. in reference to a woman who was shot. Upon the officer’s arrival at the daycare, 5K Little Dreamerz Academy, they located a 35-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue was called to the scene to transport the victim, who had been affiliated with the daycare, to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

JSO states that an individual was removing a firearm from the trunk of a vehicle when the weapon was discharged. That person-of-interest had stayed on scene and cooperated with officers and their investigation.

Officers believe that the individual has connections to the victim, stating that they have had a domestic “long-term relationship”. Officers also stated that there were no arguments or disputes beforehand.

Two schools across from the day care, Ribault High and Sallye Mathis Elementary, were in session at the time of the shooting.

JSO continues to investigate and coordinate efforts with partners at the Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office.

JSO asks anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by phone at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or via CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

