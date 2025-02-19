Man killed in car crash on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after crashing his car into a large oak tree early Wednesday morning in the 6200 block of Firestone Road. Jacksonville police said the driver, a man in his 30’s, was the only occupant of the vehicle and was traveling northbound on the roadway, a Jacksonville police news release states.

Police said the victim was driving a newer model Toyota Camry and ran off of the roadway striking the tree on the east side of Firestone Road, the news release states. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced the man dead at the scene, the news release states.

