Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Putnam County after multiple emergency calls

SATSUMA, Fla. — Early this morning, sheriff’s deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office fatally shot 31-year-old Phillip Allen Baldwin at 12:48 a.m. after he reportedly threatened them with a 9mm pistol, concluding an hour-long series of violent encounters with South Putnam residents. Baldwin, who was armed with a 9mm pistol, succumbed to his injuries.

According to a statement released by the PCSO, the incident began late Friday evening when dispatchers received two distress calls involving Baldwin.

At 11:33 p.m., a woman on Shell Harbor Road called for help, referencing a carjacking. As deputies responded, another call for help came in at approximately 12:36 a.m. Saturday morning from the 300 block of North Second Street in Satsuma. The caller reported a man threatening others with a 9mm pistol. Witnesses at the scene identified Baldwin as an armed individual.

Deputies located Baldwin in the area and, as they attempted to approach, Baldwin made a gesture suggesting he was reaching for the firearm in his waistband, exposing the weapon. In response, deputies fired, striking Baldwin multiple times.

After the shooting, deputies immediately administered CPR. Baldwin was transported to HCA Putnam Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

All three deputies involved are on administrative leave, under the sheriff’s office policy. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating the incident, as is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings. This is the first such incident in Putnam County since 2017.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time. Body camera footage of the incident is currently under review. A news conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday.

