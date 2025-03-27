Man killed on Middleburg construction site after being ‘crushed’ between 2 vehicles, FHP said

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A construction worker was killed Thursday morning after he was “crushed” between two vehicles on a job site, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened on Trefoil Trail in Middleburg, near Black Creek, just after 9:30 a.m., FHP said in a news release.

A 45-year-old man from Jacksonville was driving a dump truck and parked after “processing his load of material,” FHP said.

He was standing at the back of the dump truck when a bulldozer being driven by a 44-year-old woman from Middleburg “was backing up and did not see the parked dump truck,” FHP said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

FHP said the man “was crushed between the two vehicles” and “was pronounced dead on scene.”

The investigation is ongoing, FHP said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.