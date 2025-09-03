Man killed in shooting in Jacksonville’s Pine Forest neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after being shot to death Tuesday night in the 2500 block of Paul Avenue. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene at about 10:11 p.m.

Officers arrived at the location and found a man in his early 40s suffering from a gunshot wound, a JSO news release states. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department brought the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the news release states.

JSO remained at the scene early Wednesday and said two people have been detained and are being questioned by detectives. The name of the victim has not been released.

