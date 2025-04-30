Man o’ war warning in St. Johns County

St. Augustine Beach, Fla. — Beware St. Johns County beachgoers. Portuguese man o’ war have been spotted on the shore.

Man o’ war are a brightly colored relative of the jellyfish. And like a jellyfish, their tentacles can deliver a painful sting.

You’ll see a purple flag flying, warning of stinging marine life.

St. Johns County Marine Rescue will have lifeguards on patrol.

If you need emergency assistance, call 911.

