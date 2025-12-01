Man shot, another man arrested in road rage shooting, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition following a road rage shooting that happened Monday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon that an arrest was made in the shooting.

The shooting took place around 7:30 a.m. at an HVAC company on Philips Highway in the Englewood area.

Police said the victim, a man in his early 60s, followed the suspect, a man in his mid-30s, to his place of employment, the HVAC company.

The suspect fired at the victim, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JSO at 630-0500, or they can emailJSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org, or they can contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

