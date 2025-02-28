Man shot in arm on Westside by ‘unknown suspect’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was treated for injuries he sustained after being shot in the arm at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 8000 block of Herlong Road. “The initial investigation has revealed the victim was standing outside the incident location when he was shot by an unknown suspect, who then fled the area on foot,” a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states.

