JSO: Man dead after shooting in Magnolia Gardens, suspect on the loose

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who was involved in a deadly shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

According to JSO, a man was shot multiple times around 2:14 p.m. in the 5000 block of Cleveland Road.

The victim died at the hospital.

There were children around at the time of the shooting.

One suspect has been detained, and the other is still on the run.

Police said they are looking for a white or silver Chevy Cruze. The front bumper is black.

JSO is currently reviewing surveillance video.

If you know anything, contact the authorities.

