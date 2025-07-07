Man shot in chest in Jacksonville Heights apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his mid-thirties was shot in the chest at the Westchase Apartments on 103rd Street in Jacksonville Sunday night. The victim is in non-life-threatening condition and is cooperating with the investigation, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states.

Jacksonville police were dispatched to the scene at 10:53 p.m. after reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, they found the victim inside his apartment, where he had been struck by a bullet, the news release states.

The victim reported hearing multiple gunshots before realizing he had been shot, but he could not provide any suspect information, police said.

Investigators discovered several large groups of spent shell casings at different locations within the apartment complex, indicating multiple shots were fired, the news release states.

No arrests were reported.

