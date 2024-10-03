Man shot during argument in Jacksonville Heights

Jacksonville, Fla. — A man is recovering from injuries he sustained in a shooting Wednesday night in Jacksonville Heights. Police were called to the 8500 block of Nussbaum Drive at about 6:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find a man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound, according to JSO. The victim was rushed to the hospital and was listed in critical condition late Wednesday.

“The initial investigation revealed there was an argument among known individuals,” a JSO news release states. “During the argument, the victim was shot one time. All parties involved in this incident are detained and speaking with detectives about what happened.”

Police did not release the names of the victim or suspect.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.