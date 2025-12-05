Man shot multiple times during argument in Grove Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering after being shot multiple times early Friday in Jacksonville’s Grove Park neighborhood. Police were called to the scene at about 1 a.m. in the 8000 block of Holiday Road S.

Responding officers found a man in his mid 50’s in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Jacksonville police said at a news conference Friday morning. The victim’s injuries were characterized as non-life threatening, police said.

No arrests were made. Police said they were interviewing a few witnesses. The relationship between those involved in the incident are unknown, police said.

