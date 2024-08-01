Man shot twice after answering his front door, Jacksonville police say

Police are investigating after a man was shot twice after answering a knock at his front door in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it was called to the 1400 block of Cleveland Street around 2 a.m. about the shooting.

When the victim answered his door, he found an “unknown individual” who had a handgun, JSO said.

The victim and suspect struggled over the gun and the gun discharged twice, striking the man in the hand.

His injuries are considered non-life-threatening, JSO said.

Investigators believe that the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident” where the victim and suspect possibly know each other.

Anyone with any information about this incident to contact JSO at 904-630-0500, via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

