Man suspected of killing 2 in Knoxville dies by suicide in Jacksonville hotel room, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man suspected of shooting and killing two men earlier this month in a shooting in Knoxville was found dead at a hotel in Jacksonville on Thursday afternoon.

The Knoxville Police Department said in a news release that 40-year-old Kevin Matthews was tracked by the U.S. Marshal Service “across multiple states.”

Matthews was located at a hotel near Gate Parkway and Skinner Lake Drive.

U.S. Marshals Service said Matthews had a girlfriend with him in one of the hotel rooms and Marshals were able to get her out.

They surrounded the room and called him out and heard a single gunshot. USMS said Matthews was found dead “from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

WATE in Knoxville reports that Matthews was facing two counts of first-degree murder, while 36-year-old Steven Davis was apprehended the night of the shooting and charged with aggravated assault and violation of parole.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 2 near a bar called The Pint House. The two men killed were identified as Zachery Herrera, 28 of Knoxville, and John Goosie, 41 of Knoxville.

KPD said Matthews and Davis were assaulting Herrera. WATE reports that Herrera was a security guard at The Pint House and Goosie was a patron who was attempting to break up the fight.

