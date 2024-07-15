Managers at Everbank Stadium hosting job fair to prep for football season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Managers at Everbank Stadium are holding a job fair today ahead of the upcoming football season.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight at the East Gallagher Club area at the stadium.

Stadium leaders are looking for ushers, ticket takers, food service workers, bartenders, cashiers and security officers.

Parking is free at Lot C for participants.

