Manatee injured in Brunswick’s East River is a reminder for boater’s to slow down or steer clear

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Earlier in June, a manatee was rescued on Brunswick’s East River after being injured in a boating strike.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, along with Florida Fish and Wildlife, Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens and Georgia Sea Turtle Center, with support from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, quickly responded to the manatee in distress.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

After being struck, it is likely that the manatee’s thoracic cavity was ruptured. This caused it to fill with air, leaving the animal unable to dive.

At the time of the rescue, biologists stated he was relatively thin, weighing about 200 pounds less than the average weight for an adult male manatee.

The animal was transported to Jacksonville Zoo where it is currently being rehabilitated for eventual release back into the wild. In a recent update, the Jacksonville Zoo said that the manatee is eating and fairly active, both positive signs.

Georgia DNR is using this unfortunate example for boaters to be vigilant. Be ready to slow down or steer clear when you spot a manatee. Manatees are protected by both state and federal laws.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

If you do run into one, stand by and immediately contact the DNR at 800-2-SAVE-ME (800-272-8363).