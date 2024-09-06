Mandarin crash is the 99th deadly accident in Duval County this year

Jacksonville, Fla. — A man in his late 20s was killed early Friday morning in a traffic crash in Mandarin.

The man was riding a bike near the intersection of San Jose Boulevard and Hartley Road around 2 a.m. when he was hit by three vehicles.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the drivers told police they had a green light and didn’t see the bicyclist until it was too late.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

All three drivers are cooperating with the investigation, police say. There were no signs that the drivers were impaired.

This is the 99th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

