Man’s body found in van that burned during house fire, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man’s body was found in van that caught fire during a house fire in the Sans Souci neighborhood on Thursday morning, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

JFRD got the call about the fire on Loran Drive at 5:41 a.m.

Two adults were displaced as a result of the fire, JFRD said.

Action News Jax’s Nicholas Brooks is at the scene gathering information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

He said the roof of the house is completely caved in, and the van parked under the carport was destroyed by the fire. Another car parked in the driveway had damage to its hood.

We will have the latest updates on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.