Marijuana in the spotlight this holiday weekend as Amendment 3 vote looms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As holiday travelers return home after the extended weekend, The Florida Department of Transportation and FHP are sending a message: Don’t drive under the influence of marijuana.

The new ad campaign comes as Florida voters prepare to decide whether to expand access to marijuana in the state.

“If your THC level isn’t zero, you’re not safe to drive,” a narrator warns in the new advertisement posted by Drive Sober FL.

UNF political science professor Dr. Michael Binder argued while the ad campaign may come off as negative towards marijuana, it’s an important safety message.

“Just because people are cognizant of impaired driving in all of its forms, prescription medication, what have you. You know, I don’t know that that is going to impact the election necessarily,” said Binder.

Opponents of Amendment 3, including members of Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration, have highlighted three recent polls showing the amendment failing to garner the necessary 60 percent support needed to pass.

“Listen, all of our internal polls has this over 60 percent,” said State Senator Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota).

While DeSantis may be be opposed, Amendment 3 supporters like Gruters are optimistic the recent support vocalized by former President Donald Trump could get the measure across the finish line.

“I think the amendment is in great shape. I think Donald Trump is looking at this as a common sense approach and a way to be tough on crime as well,” said Gruters.

And Binder argued even a small bump could be the difference maker.

“And you know, if I were a gambling man and I was going to bet between two candidates going head to head and it was Trump and DeSantis, I’d put my money on Trump,” said Binder.

Money will also be a big factor in the battle over marijuana.

Amendment 3 backer Smart & Safe Florida has nearly $26 million in the bank.

Meanwhile, DeSantis’ Florida Freedom Fund has just $2 million on hand.

