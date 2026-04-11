Master Gardeners Spring Plant Sale in St. Augustine | Everything you need to know

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — UF/IFAS Extension St. Johns County will host its 2026 Master Gardeners Spring Plant Sale April 17 and 18 at the St. Johns County Agricultural Center.

The sale runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days and will feature landscape plants, houseplants and vegetable seedlings suited for Northeast Florida. Proceeds support educational outreach and community programming through the St. Johns County Master Gardeners Program.

Attendees can tour the Agricultural Center’s Demonstration Gardens, with guided tours available throughout both days.

The St. Johns County Agricultural Center is located at 3125 Agricultural Center Drive in St. Augustine.

Two educational sessions are scheduled for the event:

April 17 at 10 a.m.: “Native Plants for Birds,” presented in collaboration with the St. Johns Regional Audubon Society.

“Native Plants for Birds,” presented in collaboration with the St. Johns Regional Audubon Society. April 18 at 12 p.m.: “Container Gardening Demonstration.”

Community members are encouraged to register in advance to receive reminders and reserve space for classes. To register, CLICK HERE.

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