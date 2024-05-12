Mayo Clinic therapist arrested after trying to meet up with who he thought was an 8-year-old girl

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A local man employed at Mayo Clinic finds himself behind bars after allegedly attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with what he believed to be an eight-year-old girl.

Shockwaves rippled through the community as neighbors grappled with the startling revelations.

One neighbor expressing his horror said, " I’m surprised. I just can’t believe it.”

Families in St. John’s County are reeling from the revelation that their neighbor was apprehended in a joint operation by the Jacksonville and Clay County Sheriff’s Offices.

According to the arrest report, Chad Sadlowski, a 33-year-old respiratory therapist at Mayo Clinic, engaged in communication via the app Whisper, believing he was conversing with a young girl. However, it was actually an undercover officer.

While the specifics of his conversations remain undisclosed due to their explicit nature, authorities intervened upon his arrangement of a meeting place for the illicit encounter, leading to his arrest by JSO on April 28th.

Neighbors residing near Sadlowski’s home, located close to a field frequented by children, expressed concern over the proximity.

“Dozens of kids in this area right across the street from his house every evening,” one resident noted.

Action News Jax attempted to contact Sadlowski’s family at their residence, but received no response.

A neighbor mentioned Sadlowski’s child, often observing him playing outside together.

“The times that I see him out he’s usually with his child while playing outside. He seems like a really nice family man. I would’ve had him over for dinner without thinking twice,” the neighbor remarked.

Another neighbor stated, " I’m disappointed.”

Sadlowski faces serious charges including traveling to meet after using a computer to solicit parent/guardian consent, solicitation via computer of a child’s guardian to allow a sexual act, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and producing/promoting performance involving sexual acts of a minor. He is currently held on a $250,000 bond.

Action News Jax reached out to the Mayo Clinic for comment and we are waiting to hear back.

