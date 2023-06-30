Meet Banks; Jacksonville Zoo’s jaguar cub has been named

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The public has spoken.

After a week-long submission and one-day poll, Banks was chosen as the winning name for the jugular born on Apr. 7, 2023.

The #NameThatJag naming contest, in partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation, received nearly $11,500 in donations from 700 submissions.

After the Jaguars Foundation’s $10,000 match, the total money raised was $21,494.

According to Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, “Donations help us continue to provide quality care to more than 2,000 animals and 1,000 species of plants, educational programs and conservation initiatives around the globe.”

The name “Banks” is an homage to the St. Johns River and the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The social media polls proved to be a tight contest:

Banks received 2,185 votes, or 30% Zuco received 2,174 votes, or 29% Duwey received 2,164 votes, or 29% Tabai received 816 votes, or 11%

“The cub continues to bond well behind the scenes with mom, Babette, who just celebrated her seventh birthday on June 29,” a statement from the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens said. “While not yet on exhibit, guests are still encouraged to visit Range of the Jaguar exhibit, where a video stream of the cub den will be shown.”