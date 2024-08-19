Melrose post office to be renamed for deceased letter carrier attacked by dogs

MELROSE, Fla. — A post office in Melrose is being dedicated to Pamela Jane Rock, a letter carrier who died in 2022.

Rock was attacked by dogs while delivering mail in Interlachen.

“Pam had a servant’s heart, and it was obvious in the way she lived her life. While her time on this earth was tragically cut short, she served the U.S. Post Service with passion and integrity,” Congressman Aaron Bean said in a news release.

In May, President Joe Biden signed into a law that dedicated the post office to Rock.

The dedication ceremony is Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. at 859 North State Road 21.

