Miami man arrested after US-90 high-speed chase in Columbia County, deputies say

COLUMBIA, COUNTY, Fla. — A Miami man is in jail after leading deputies on a high-speed chase along US-90 early Saturday morning, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

It started around 2:13 a.m. when a deputy tried to pull over a brown Jeep that ran a red light at US-90 and Southwest Bascom Norris.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The arrest report states that instead of stopping, the driver hit the gas and sped away, reaching 108 mph and even turning off his headlights while driving the wrong way to avoid getting caught.

Deputies say the chase ended when the Jeep turned onto CR-137 and a deputy performed a P.I.T. maneuver, spinning the vehicle to a stop.

The driver, Robert Peterson Cyron, 29, then tried to switch seats with a passenger to hide the fact that he was behind the wheel.

Cyron, who has had his license suspended 24 times, was arrested at the scene, according to police.

He faces charges including fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license, and is being held in the Columbia County detention facility.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.