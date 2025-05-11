Local

Missing child alert: Police searching for 5-year-old girl from Lake City

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Missing child: Marhley Weston 5-year-old Marhley Weston went missing from Lake City on Saturday and may be accompanied by 78-year-old Eddie Jones
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Sunday evening for a 5-year-old from Lake City.

FDLE says Marhley Weston went missing on Saturday and was last seen in the 500 block of Northwest Galloway Place.

She was seen wearing a light blue Lilo and Stitch shirt and blue denim jeans with flowers on them.

Officials believe she may be with a 78-year-old woman, Eddie Jones.

The two may be traveling in a 2014 orange Ford Taurus sedan. FDLE says it has a Florida tag number BB4JZ, with a Bethune-Cookman University specialty tag.

Anyone with information on where Marhley or Jones could be is asked to call FDLE (1-888-356-4774) or the Lake City Police Department (386-752-4343).

