Missing child alert: Police searching for 5-year-old girl from Lake City

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Sunday evening for a 5-year-old from Lake City.

FDLE says Marhley Weston went missing on Saturday and was last seen in the 500 block of Northwest Galloway Place.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

She was seen wearing a light blue Lilo and Stitch shirt and blue denim jeans with flowers on them.

Officials believe she may be with a 78-year-old woman, Eddie Jones.

The two may be traveling in a 2014 orange Ford Taurus sedan. FDLE says it has a Florida tag number BB4JZ, with a Bethune-Cookman University specialty tag.

Anyone with information on where Marhley or Jones could be is asked to call FDLE (1-888-356-4774) or the Lake City Police Department (386-752-4343).

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.