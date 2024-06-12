Missing ‘endangered’ kids believed to be with parents, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two children who were last seen on the Westside.

JSO said in a news release that the children, 7-year-old Prayer Thomas and 5-year-old Promise Thomas, are considered “endangered.”

The kids are believed to be with their parents, Ladarry Thomas and Amanda Thomas, and they were last seen in the 2600 block of Bulls Bay Highway.

“Due to the circumstances involved we are asking for assistance in locating them and ascertaining their safety,” JSO said.

JSO said the parents and children “are known to frequent hotels in the Jacksonville area.”

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Prayer, Promise, or their parents is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or 911.

