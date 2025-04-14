One dead, five missing after boat capsized off coast of Florida

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Five people remain missing Monday morning after a boat capsized near St. Lucie Inlet. The US Coast Guard said in a post on X that the search for those missing is still ongoing.

One person aboard the boat has died, the Coast Guard said.

Martin County Fire Rescue said four people were rescued from the vessel located 22 miles off Florida’s coastline. The four who were rescued were flown by helicopter to the hospital, fire officials said.

