“Moana 2″ coming to VyStar Ballpark in July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The popular Disney animated film “Moana 2″ will be coming to VyStar Ballpark on July 26 as part of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s Family Movie Night.

The movie, starring Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho, will play on the ballpark’s video board where families and Disney fans can watch it from the field or in the stands. Guests can bring in blankets for seating on the field however chairs will not be allowed on the field.

Tickets are $1 per person at the gate and complimentary parking will be in Lot P. Concession stands and the Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store will be open.

Gates open at 6 P.M. and the showing starts at 7 P.M.

