MOCA Jacksonville to host free events celebrating local art and history

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — MOCA Jacksonville is having two free public events this October, spotlighting Northeast Florida’s creative talent and rich cultural legacy.

The Fall Arts Celebration kicks off on October 18 from noon to 2 p.m., anchored by the Jax Contemporary Art Triennial.

The exhibition features 64 local artists and marks a major moment for the region’s art scene.

Visitors will also get a first look at two new exhibitions: Project Atrium: Muralists in Action and Sebastian Vallejo: Where the Zephyrs Sleep. Both promise bold visuals and fresh perspectives.

During the celebration, MOCA will announce five awards honoring standout artists from the Jax Contemporary show.

Project Atrium, led by muralists Shaun Thurston and Dustin Harewood, turns the Atrium Gallery into a living canvas. The exhibition runs from September 22 through February 15.

Vallejo’s solo show, Where the Zephyrs Sleep, blends vivid color and layered textures. It’s on view from September 6 to February 22.

Later in the month, MOCA hosts a book launch and talk on October 29. Dr. P. Scott Brown will present The Armory South, a rediscovery of a landmark 1924 exhibition.

The event includes a presentation and book signing, offering a deep dive into Jacksonville’s early ties to Modernist art.

