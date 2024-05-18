MOCA Jacksonville offering art camps throughout the year for children interested in art

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Museum of Contemporary Art Jacksonville is offering spring, summer and winter camps for kids interested in diving into the art, artists and ideas of our time.

MOCA Jacksonville said these camps are a good way for children to make new friends and learn art techniques in a variety of media through hands-on learning in a fun and engaging environment.

Time in the camps will be spent exploring exhibitions in the galleries and creating in the studios. Skilled museum educators will help learners problem-solve through critical thinking, observation and creative self-expression.

Themed weekly camp sessions are available for ages 6-14 throughout the summer. CLICK HERE to register.

The following camps are available for sign-ups:

Ceramics & Sculpture | June 10 - 14

Classical Drawing & Painting | June 17 - 2

Collage & Printmaking | June 24 - 28

Illustration & Sequential Art | July 8 - 12

Fabric, Fibers, & Costume Design | July 15 - 19

Experimental Drawing, Painting, & Design | July 22 - 26

Murals, Installations, & Curations | July 29 - Aug. 2

STEAM Week | Aug. 5 - 9

