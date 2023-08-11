More affordable housing is on the market in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Bryce Landing Apartments in Middleburg had their grand opening this week. The nearly twenty-two million dollar affordable housing complex in Clay County is located off County Road 220.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Bryce Landing states that its units are reserved for those who meet its income requirements.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“To be there in person as residents commence their next chapters in a space we designed will be truly gratifying,” said Ted Hunton, Managing Principal and Owner at FK Architecture. “As housing costs continue to climb, it’s part of FK’s mission to be a key collaborator in providing affordable, high-quality living spaces.

The complex comprises four buildings surrounding a central garden. The living units range from one to three bedrooms, from 717 square feet to 1,191 square feet.

In addition to a resort-style pool at the community center, Bryce Landing’s amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, dog park, playground, picnic area, and an observation deck from which to observe the surrounding wetlands.

More services offered by Bryce Landing will include job training, financial counseling, and literacy coaching for residents.

“The work on projects like Bryce Landing is important to our firm and our greater community,” added Rajiv Ramakrishnan, who led FK Architecture’s team.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.