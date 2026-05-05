More than 11K books donated to Tenikka’s Books for Kids 2026 for Jacksonville Public Library

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The FINAL COUNT is in for Tenikka’s Books for Kids 2026!

Our community donated an incredible 11,406 BOOKS. It’s our highest total ever!

Children in our community will get to take the books home for free during the Jacksonville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program.

Thank you for your amazing support!

Photos: Tenikka’s Books for Kids 2026 collects 11,406 books

0 of 22 Our community donated an incredible 11,406 BOOKS to Tenikka's Books for Kids 2026 Our community donated an incredible 11,406 BOOKS to Tenikka's Books for Kids 2026 Our community donated an incredible 11,406 BOOKS to Tenikka's Books for Kids 2026 Our community donated an incredible 11,406 BOOKS to Tenikka's Books for Kids 2026 Our community donated an incredible 11,406 BOOKS to Tenikka's Books for Kids 2026 Our community donated an incredible 11,406 BOOKS to Tenikka's Books for Kids 2026 Our community donated an incredible 11,406 BOOKS to Tenikka's Books for Kids 2026 Our community donated an incredible 11,406 BOOKS to Tenikka's Books for Kids 2026 Our community donated an incredible 11,406 BOOKS to Tenikka's Books for Kids 2026 Our community donated an incredible 11,406 BOOKS to Tenikka's Books for Kids 2026 Our community donated an incredible 11,406 BOOKS to Tenikka's Books for Kids 2026 Our community donated an incredible 11,406 BOOKS to Tenikka's Books for Kids 2026 Our community donated an incredible 11,406 BOOKS to Tenikka's Books for Kids 2026 Our community donated an incredible 11,406 BOOKS to Tenikka's Books for Kids 2026 Our community donated an incredible 11,406 BOOKS to Tenikka's Books for Kids 2026 Our community donated an incredible 11,406 BOOKS to Tenikka's Books for Kids 2026 Our community donated an incredible 11,406 BOOKS to Tenikka's Books for Kids 2026 Our community donated an incredible 11,406 BOOKS to Tenikka's Books for Kids 2026 Our community donated an incredible 11,406 BOOKS to Tenikka's Books for Kids 2026 (Apple Photos Clean Up) Our community donated an incredible 11,406 BOOKS to Tenikka's Books for Kids 2026

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