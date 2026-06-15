‘More than a police dog’: Glynn County Police Department mourns loss of K-9 Chief

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department announced the death of K-9 Chief, who died June 11, 2026, after a sudden illness.

The police department said Chief had appeared healthy just days earlier, attending the Georgia Police K-9 Foundation’s Evening for the K9’s event Saturday, where he was a special guest.

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By Sunday night, he had become weak, prompting a transfer through multiple veterinary facilities before he died early Wednesday at the University of Florida Veterinary Hospital of an intraventricular hemorrhage (brain bleed).

The Glynn County Police Department thanked all doctors, nurses, and specialists who cared for Chief and provided him with the best possible care. The department also credited the Georgia Police K-9 Foundation with helping provide Chief the highest level of care.

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Chief served alongside handler Sgt. Duggan from 2022 to 2026, contributing to numerous arrests, evidence recoveries, and investigations, the department said “might otherwise have gone unsolved.”

“K-9 Chief was more than a police dog — he was a partner, a guardian, and a friend,” the department said in a statement. “Words cannot begin to express the loss.”

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The department extended condolences to Duggan and Chief’s family and shared a touching memorial video online, featuring Chief’s final call.

Watch the tribute video, below:

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