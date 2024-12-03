Motorcycle driver hits pole, dies in Lake City on Saturday

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A motorcycle driver died in a crash in Lake City on Saturday, according to the Lake City Police Department.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

It happened on West US Hwy 90 at SW Baya Drive at 10:40 p.m.

According to police, the driver apparently lost control, veered into the grass median, and struck a pole.

The driver was thrown from the motorcycle on impact and died.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.