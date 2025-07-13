Motorcyclist dead, two seriously injured after deadly crash on Airport Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 29-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle struck a car at the intersection of Airport Road and Duval Road on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The incident happened at 2:04 a.m.

Based on the report from FHP, the man who died was traveling on a red Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Airport Road approaching Duval Road.

The second car, a silver Buick Enclave, was preparing to turn left from Airport Road westbound onto Duval Road.

The Buick reportedly turned left, and the motorcycle struck the car within the intersection.

Both the driver and the passenger of the Buick and the driver of the motorcycle were transported to UF Health Jacksonville.

Troopers said the driver and passenger of the Buick sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the hospital. According to the FHP report, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

