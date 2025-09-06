Multi-state Salmonella outbreak linked to home delivery meal service, CDC says

A home delivery meal service may be delivering salmonella-contaminated food to customers’ doors.

Public health officials are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella cases linked to products from Metabolic Meals.

As of Friday night, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) was tracking 16 cases spanning ten states. Two of those are in Georgia, and at least 7 patients were hospitalized.

“This outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses, and the true number of sick people is likely much higher than the number reported. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella,” wrote the CDC.

The affected food is believed to have been delivered during the week of July 28:

Four Cheese Tortellini with Pesto Sauce and Grilled Chicken

Lot Code: 25199



Best By: 08/07/2025

Low Carb Chicken Teriyaki and Vegetables

Lot Code: 25202



Best By: 08/05/2025

Black Garlic & Ranch Chicken Tenders with Roasted Vegetables

Lot Code: 25205



Best By: 08/08/2025

Sliced Top Sirloin with Roasted Peanut Sauce and Summer Vegetables

Lot Code: 25203



Best By: 08/06/2025

Additional meal lot codes include: 25199, 25202, 25203, 25204, 25205

Anyone who ordered from Metabolic Meals around that time is encouraged to check for the affected lot codes and throw the food away.

