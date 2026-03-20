Murray Hill parents speak out about possible homeless encampment next to children’s baseball field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For most baseball coaches, their main concerns are about their team .... However, for assistant coach Michael Kennedy Jr., he’s got other things to worry about.

“I got twin boys, they’re both six,” Kennedy Jr. said. “They have always been back there as far as the homeless people every year. Nothing changes.”

The encampment is just feet away from the outfield of the baseball field. Action News Jax spotted mattresses, a shopping cart and evidence that people are living out there.

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“We got to lock up the fields every night or every day we leave to try to prevent them from coming in and doing damage,” Kennedy Jr. said. “It’s just aggravating.”

Coach Kennedy Jr. didn’t file a complaint to the city himself --- but another parent we spoke with, whose child is on the team, did file a complaint to the city of Jacksonville earlier this month. This parent asked that we not share their identity.

They said the city told them to reach out to JFRD’s Path program.

This parent sent me the email they sent to JFRD’s Path program, but they told Action News Jax they never heard back.

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For Coach Kennedy Jr., he just hopes the problem can be resolved soon.

“Especially if a ball goes back there our kids got to go run and ground that ball got to go get it and you never know what could happen back there, it’s just them,” Kennedy Jr. said.

Coach Kennedy Jr. says that because the encampment is technically not in the park, he’s not sure how much more he can do.

Action News Jax reached out to the city to see if they plan on addressing these parents safety concerns. We’re still waiting to hear back.

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