Museum of Science & History to host second annual Iflar celebration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Museum of Science & History will host its second annual Iflar dinner on Tuesday, March 24.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In partnership with The Atlantic Institute and The Istanbul Center, the traditional Iflar dinner breaks the fast of Ramadan, the month-long holiday observed by Muslims worldwide.

The event will serve as part of MOSH’s 2024-2025 Passport Series, which aims to educate and provide entertaining events “highlighting the history, art and cultural contributions made to the Northeast Florida region”

Emre Mese of The Instabul Center will emcee the event, where a Q&A will be hosted. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn the traditions and history of Ramadan as well.

The event is scheduled from 7-9:30 p.m., tickets are available for $15 at the link HERE.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.