Music venue FIVE announces new concert dates as opening day nears

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s newest live music venue is nearing its official opening and stacking up show dates following months of delays.

The business shared a photo on social media Friday of its sign going up on the building.

FIVE also announced Friday that it would welcome pop duo Aly & AJ to its stage on Saturday, October 25th.

Tickets also went on sale the same day for pop-punk band Bowling For Soup‘s concert at FIVE on November 12th.

The music venue has run into several speed bumps in its attempt to open in Jacksonville’s Five Points neighborhood.

While initially advertising a January 2025 grand opening and booking out dozens of shows for the first half of the year, FIVE said it was forced to delay opening due to permitting and construction issues.

Instead, concerts it had booked were relocated to other venues, including Daily’s Place and another new venue in Downtown Jacksonville, Decca Live.

The venue appears on track for opening this month, having said over social media that it was wrapping up final renovations and planned to welcome people to FIVE for its next scheduled concert, BoyWithUke, on May 13th.

FIVE announced at the end of April that it now has an off-site, in-person box office located inside Tiger Records. The partnership offers people the chance to get physical tickets with reduced fees.

