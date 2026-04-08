NASA opens applications for social media users to attend SLS core stage rollout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — NASA is inviting digital creators and social media users to apply to attend the rollout of the third core stage of its Space Launch System.

The event will mark a key milestone as the core stage is prepared to travel from the Michoud Assembly Facility to the Kennedy Space Center for future launch operations.

Officials say the opportunity is open to content creators and social media users who actively engage on digital platforms and are interested in space exploration.

NASA Marshall says applications are due by 12 p.m. on Friday, April 10.

For more information, click here.

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