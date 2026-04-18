Nassau County brush fire grows overnight to 500 acres, some evacuated | What you should know

HILLIARD, Fla. — As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the Florida Division of Forestry said the brush fire in the area of Conner Nelson Road in Hilliard has grown to 500 acres and is 40 percent contained.

The fire was 400 acres and 25 percent contained late Friday.

The forest service said Friday night that it had dispatched an additional eight firefighting tractor-plow units to the scene and deployed a fixed-wing aircraft for air reconnaissance, and a fire suppression helicopter.

There have been voluntary evacuations on at least three roads, 12 home owners decided to evacuate and damage has been reported to a barn.

Residents need proof of ID to enter restricted roadways.

Crews battling 400+ acre wildfire in Nassau County





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